Greatest fonts countdown: 77 - Graphik

Christian Schwartz, 2009

Graphik is a typeface that was first drawn for the identity of Commercial Type co-founder Christian Schwartz’s company, Schwartzco Inc. The family was then finished for Condé Nast Portfolio and expanded for Wallpaper* magazine and T, the New York Times Style Magazine. According to Schwartz, Graphik was a result of inspiration from all parts of the 20th century.

The heavy end of the family is based, in part at least, on Paul Renner’s Plak (a relatively obscure display typeface cut only in large sizes of woodtype, that is related to his heavier weights of Futura but has rounder, friendlier, fatter proportions). "For the lighter weights," says Schwartz, "I was more influenced by the less popular sans-serifs that many European foundries released to compete with Futura, Helvetica and Univers – the juggernauts of 20th century sans-serifs – such as Neuzeit Grotesk, Folio, Recta, and Maxima."

Originally designed for Christian Schwartz's own company identity, the Graphik family was later expanded for the now defunct Condé Nast Portfolio. Image copyright © Condé Nast

