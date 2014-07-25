40 typography Twitter accounts you must follow

In the world of typography, there's no shortage of fresh design inspiration, new releases, and great free fonts around to get your creative juices flowing. But where do you find it?

Twitter is a good place to keep on top of new developments, but the social media site can often be an overwhelming experience if you don't know where to look.

So to help you out, we've rounded up this list of the best accounts for typographers and font lovers. Follow these accounts and we guarantee you'll get your regular font fix in no time!

Rick Banks (@_Face37)

Founded in 2008 by British designer Rick Banks (Creative Director) and joined in 2013 by Annabel Welbury (Director), Face37 is a London based design studio, focusing on the fields of branding, graphic design and typography. Banks' twitter account is packed full of typography based branding discussion and font-based anecdotes.

Vincent Connare (@VincentConnare)

As the creator of Comic Sans, you might initially want to steer clear of Connare but you may be pleasantly surprised. He's been creating font projects for over 20 years, that have seen him excel to one of the most inspiring typographers out there. Take a look at his twitter profile for a light-hearted approach to typography.

Craig Ward (@MrCraigWard)

Craig Ward is a British born designer and art director currently based in New York. Occasional artist, sometime author and a contributor to several industry journals, he is known primarily for his pioneering typographic works. His tweets are often packed full of great typographic advice and font inspiration.

Nicole A Phillips (@typographHER)

Brisbane, Australia based letterer and typographer Nicole A Phillips is about as passionate as you can get about typography. Sharing daily inspirations, print products and typography in the real world, her twitter account is well worth a follow if you're after some fresh content on a daily basis.

Andi Galpern (@andigalpern)

As the founder of San Francisco's Cascade SF, Galpern is a designer, regular speaker and typographer who is all about gaining audience feedback and fuelling type discussion. Head on over to her twitter profile to witness new typographic branding projects and get stuck into some font-type talk.

Laura Meseguer (@laurameseguer)

Based in Barcelona, Laura Meseguer is a freelance designer, letterer and graphic designer. Through her own type foundry, Type-Ø-Tones, she publishes and promotes her own type designs. The author of TypoMag: Typography in Magazines, she also finds time to teach type design at Eina Escola d’Art i Disseny, and gives lectures and workshops all around the world.

Nick Sherman (@nicksherman)

New York-based Nick Sherman is a typographer at @FontBureau and co-founder of @FontsInUse (both accounts are also well worth following). He also contributes to typography sites such as Typographica and We Love Typography, and has taught undergraduate typography at MassArt.

House Industries (@houseindustries)

A type foundry and design studio based in Delaware, House Industries' typefaces appear everywhere in popular culture from TV (including Nickelodeon and VH1) and movies (Mission: Impossible III) to albums (Green Day's Dookie) and products (Lucky Charms logo).

Salford Type Foundry (@STF_TWEETS)

Salford Type Foundry is a student-led project, created and managed

by students from all levels of BA (Hons) Graphic Design, at the University of Salford. They're "keen to explore and champion the slightly abnormal, deeply irregular, potentially unusable fonts, as well as the more meticulous and considered".

Seb Lester (@seblester)

Seb Lester works in Sussex, England, as a type designer, illustrator and artist. He has created typefaces and type illustrations for some of the world's biggest companies, publications and events, including the likes of Apple, Nike, Intel and The New York Times.

Typedia is a community website to classify typefaces and educate people about them. Run by some of the most respected designers in the world, this Twitter feed is dedicated to sharing the latest news published on the site, which is always worth checking out.

Typophile is the longest running typographic community on the internet. As well as posting news, tips and inspiration, their homepage also offers an array of typography-based discussion. A brilliant account to follow if you like your typography with a splash of conversation.

Hoefler & Frere-Jones design fonts. Not only is their website full of delicious font offerings, their Twitter account is full of the latest job vacancies, inspirational typefaces along with some hilarious and quite frankly, cheeky statements. J. Hoefler is the master tweeter here.

Ken Barber (@TypeLettering)

Ken Barber is a letterer and typeface designer at House Industries. Often posting inspirational typography gems in unexpected places, he also posts up his latest designs and is always available for font-based discussions. He also regularly gives lectures and workshops.

Ralf Herrmann (@opentype)

Ralf Herrmann is the creator of Wayfinding Sans (Pro) and has done plenty of research on when it comes to finding fonts and typography legability. He regularly tweets about the legal stuff surrounding fonts as well as great offers and advice from fellow typographers.

Type Release (@typerelease)

As you can probably gauge from their name, Type Release are often the first to tweet about new typefaces and great font offers. It's a great account to check when you're stuck for a new font, as you'll no doubt come across a new favourite when browsing their latest tweets.

Typography Daily (@typographydaily)

Typography Daily is a regularly updated blog about typography, all of which is tweeted about through this busy feed. Run by swiss web and graphic designer Mirko Humbert, there's links to inspirational type projects, freebies, designers, books and much more.

Typeoff is the Twitter feed of type designer and typographic researcher Dan Reynolds. His feed is updated sometimes multiple times a day with everything including type advice, links to useful information, opinion and general discussion around the subject of typography.

Fontdeck is all about professional typefaces optimised for the web, with a catalogue containing thousands of professionally designed fonts, all enhanced for on-screen use. For advice and inspiration in this area, follow this friendly and regularly updated Twitter feed.

Erik Spiekermann (@espiekermann)

Describing himself as a 'typomaniac', Erik Spiekermann is one of the most respected professionals in the design industry. He tweets often and regularly supports other designers, typographers and font websites. If you're not already following him, do it immediately!

Suggested by Radim Malinic of @brand_nu

Typography is the Twitter account of designer Jon Tan, co-founder of Fontdeck and Mapalong and a partner at web product studio Fictive Kin. This account always searches out cool type news, tips and tricks related to typography.

Fonts In Use (@fontsinuse)

Fonts In Use is an independent project from designers Sam Berlow, Stephen Coles and Nick Sherman. The account focuses on type at work in the real world, often sharing a bunch of hints as well as pointing their followers to other relative websites.

I Love Typography (@ilovetypography)

I Love Typography is one of the world's most popular fonts and typography blogs, so it comes as no surprise that its Twitter following continues to be on the up. If you're looking for a more interactive account, you've come to the right place because there's always plenty of sharing and debate throughout this feed.

Mark Simonson (@marksimonson)

Typeface designer and font developer Mark Simonson knows what he's talking about when it comes to typography. He regularly produces high-quality fonts and makes them available on his site, plus he continually shares his inspirations via Twitter.

Typegirl is Tiffany Wardle, a typographer and graphic designer currently living and working in San Jose, California. She is part of the Society of Typographic Aficionados and a contributing volunteer for the Association Typographique Internationale. She's also a moderator at Typophile - another great font-focused website, which features in our Best Tumblr blogs for designers.

Suggested by Dan Leach of @fontsquirrel

Typegoodness is a site dedictated to showcasing beautiful typography from around the world. And this Twitter feed, run by the site's curator Frederick Samuel, is a great way of knowing when they've posted something new. At present, tweets don't come through that often, but when they do they're worth taking a look at.

HvD Fonts (@hvdfonts)

HvD Fonts is the Twitter account of Hannes von Döhren, a typeface designer who's always sharing the latest deals and font sales. HvD Fonts is a type foundry that was founded by Hannes in Berlin during 2005. In 2011 he received the Certificate of Excellence in Type Design from the Type Directors Club NY.

Suggested by Rick Banks: @_Face37

Steven Bonner (@stevenbonner)

Steven Bonner is a typographic illustrator who continues to make his mark on the industry after winning numerous awards, including several for the Art Director's Club in Germany. He's an avid tweeter and consistently shares his finds with his followers.

Type Everything (@typeverything)

Typeverything is a type collective consisting of designers Andrei Robu, Darren Booth, Dominic Le-Hair, Jeff Rogers, Jeremy Pruitt, Jessica Walsh, Luke Lucas, Maia Then, Mary Kate McDevitt, Neuarmy, Sawdust and Simon Ålander. Phew! With all those inputs, you're bound to find something you'll love.

Jordan Metcalf (@jordanmetcalf)

Designer and typographer Jordan Metcalf is based in Cape Town, South Africa and produces some of the best typography designs out there. He's one of those tweeters who retweets the right stuff; providing plenty of inspiration when you're surfing the web.

Suggested by Steven Bonner: @stevenbonner

Jessica Hische (@jessicahische)

Jessica is already one of the most well-known typographers out there, so if you're not already following her we suggest you do so! She's always happy to answer questions from budding typographers whilst still retweeting fun finds. She's currently on her honeymoon with interaction and product designer @StrangeNative but she'll be back online very soon!

Elliot Jay Stocks (@elliotjaystocks)

Elliot is the publisher of 8 Faces, a print magazine for devotees of typography. He's also the co-founder of Viewport Industries, and has recently been appointed creative director of Typekit. He tweets awesome links as well as helpful hints and is always on the ball when it comes to typography trends.

The design collective Underware was founded in 1999 by Akiem Helmling, Bas Jacobs and Sami Kortemäki. For more than 10 years they've been creating versatile fonts, surfing the waves, conducting type workshops and running the radio station Typeradio.

Suggested by Rick Banks: @_Face37

Commerical Type (@commercialtype)

Commercial Type is a joint venture between Paul Barnes and Christian Schwartz, who have collaborated since 2004 on various typeface projects, most notably the award-winning Guardian Egyptian. Tweets are mainly handled by Christian Schwarts, with Barnes preferring to communicate through Facebook.

Suggested by Rick Banks: @_Face37

Luke Lucas (@_LukeLucas)

Graphic designer and typographer Luke is slowly but surely making an impact on the design industry. Residing in Melbourne, Australia, he's already worked with the likes of the Washington Post and Men's Health UK. He's a great guy to follow if you like to see typography as a work in progress.

Suggested by Steven Bonner: @stevenbonner

Friends Of Type (@friendsoftype)

Friends of Type is a type collective run by Erik Marinovich, Aaron Carámbula, Jason Wong and Dennis Payongayong. They feature original typographic design and lettering - fresh visual content - practically every day, by four primary contributors. Posts are meant to log ideas and inspire each other and its readers. Sounds good to us!

Suggested by Rick Banks: @_Face37

Dan Rhatigan is a typographer and graphic designer currently living in London. He's the senior typeface designer at Monotype and also teaches in the Master of Choreography program at ArtEZ Institute of the Arts in the Netherlands. Dan is refreshingly honest and knows exactly what he's talking about when it comes to type.

Suggested by Bruno Maag: @bruno_maag

Thomas Phinney ( (@ThomasPhinney)

Thomas Phinney describes himself as a fonts and typography geek - which many of us could certainly relate to! His website is full of awesome conferences, advice and tips for typographers. We especially loved his comment, "my other car is a sans serif", hey oh!

Suggested by Bruno Maag: @bruno_maag

Jason Santa Maria (@jasonsantamaria)

Most of you will already be following him but it would be a crime not to mention Jason on this list. He's the founder and principal of the design studio Mighty, creative director for Typekit, a faculty member in the MFA Interaction Design program at SVA, co-founder of A Book Apart, former vice president of AIGA/NY, founder of Typedia AND creative director for A List Apart. We told you he was a big deal!

Suggested by Elliot Jay Stocks: @elliotjaystocks

LetterCult is a website which highlights artists and designers doing remarkable work with Custom Letters. This group includes type designers, letterers, sign painters, graffiti artists, stone carvers, calligraphers, poster artists, and graphic designers. All tweets are typed by LetterCult's Brian Jaramillo.

That's all for now! Let us know your suggestions in the comments box below, as we'll be updating the list very soon!