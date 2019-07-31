There are some amazing Tumblr blogs around, packed with impressive work. The free blogging site and social network makes it mega-easy for anyone wanting to start a blog. Tumblr blogs can be set up in a matter of minutes, and having a Tumblr account also enables you to 'follow' other people via their Tumblr blogs.

It's this ease of use, and social appeal, that has seen Tumblr serve more than 45 million sites. This is a great number for a company publishing blogs, but for users it becomes difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. That's certainly the case when it comes to design-related blogs, of which there are huge numbers to choose from.

With that in mind, we've done all the hard work for you, and brought you the best Tumblr blogs for designers, covering graphic design, web design, photography, illustration, typography and more. Enjoy!

01. This isn't Happiness

Head this way for a non-stop stream of fantastic stuff (Image credit: This isn't Happiness)

It's hard to think of a Tumblr we love more than Pete Nidzorski's This isn't Happiness. Mixing up art, design, vintage photography and strange running themes that you'll get to recognise after following it for a while, it's a daily helping of cool stuff that's never less than entertaining and often thoroughly inspiring.

02. Beautiful Type

Get all the typographic inspiration you need here (Image credit: Beautiful Type)

Run by Francis Chouquet and Aurélien Foutoyet, a pair of web designers with a passion for typography, Beautiful Type is the perfect place to see some fantastic imagery with lots of good-looking lettering. As an added bonus, it also features a page recommending some cool typography books.

03. We and the Color

We and the Color covers plenty of aesthetic ground

Founded by Dirk Petzold in 2010 to promote the most outstanding creative ideas of artists and designers from around the world, We and the Color aims to inspire people and show that creativity has no bounds. Expect a variety of posts covering art, design, illustration, photography, architecture, fashion, animation, filmmaking and more.

04. DOMO-A

Explore the less sunny side of the design street with DOMO-A

DOMO-A is a Barcelona-based art direction and graphic design studio focused on branding and user experience, and its Tumblr is a great way to get a taste of what it's about – and pick up some inspiration at the same time. The page has a real Brutalist web design feel to it, and the work featured has a tendency to reflect that same aesthetic.

05. Radiographista

Radiographista's daily themes mean you always know what to expect

Updated seven days a week, Radiographista keeps things nice and orderly by posting three lovely things every day, with a set theme for every day: Sunday is web design, Monday is branding, Tuesday is typography, Wednesday is editorial, Thursday is industrial, Friday is illustration and Saturday is all about architecture.

06. Design Clever

This blog was created to showcase talented designers all over the world

Design Clever is a collaboration by Jonathan Ring and Bethany Baker – two aspiring graphic designers with a passion for everything design related. So, they created this brilliant Tumblr blog to collate anything and everything that inspires them. "This blog was created to showcase talented designers all over the world and their amazing talents," they explain. If you'd like to be part of it, submit your work.

07. Adult Art Club

An elegant output for the Adult Art Club Tumblr blog (Image credit: Tumblr)

A creative practice working in the grey area of design, art direction and illustration, Adult Art Club is run by Jonny Costello. The Tumblr is packed full of inspirational imagery including beautiful photography and graphic design. Head here for class and elegance.

08. Design is Fine, History is Mine

Get inspiration from a time before computers took over (Image credit: Tumblr)

Design is Fine is the Tumblr blog of German design history teacher Andrea, curating finds from the 15th century to the present day, along with inspiring products and art from Before the Common Era. "Imagine a time with no computers," the author encourages, "but with lots of craftsmanship and creativity. This is my library of art & design history, inspiration from the past." And pretty interesting it is too.

09. Design Everywhere

Design really is everywhere with this gorgeous Tumblr blog

Design Everywhere is a daily dose of visual inspirations found by Preston Tham. Unless otherwise stated, everything you see or read on the Design Everywhere blog is the property of respective owners. We adore their selections, which make for excellent inspiration.

10. Elevated Interiors

Stare at your dream home and find some inspiration in the meantime

Surprisingly, you can find tonnes of inspiration in interior design no matter which design method you currently practise. In Elevated Interiors there are hundreds of influences and styles, which can only help to improve your own work. What's more, you can stare at your dream home for hours.

11. Well Made Studio

Well Made Studio has a well put-together Tumblr (Image credit: Tumblr)

Well Made Studio is a team of designers working for lifestyle, arts and publishing clients. Specialising in brand identities, print campaigns and websites, its Tumblr blog is not only full of inspiration but important opinions about the design industry itself. Head here if you're looking for career advice as well as some lovely imagery.

12. The Made Shop

The Made Shop collates great design from across the globe (Image credit: Tumblr)

The Made Shop is a brilliant Tumblr blog from a brilliant team of designers, bringing you the best innovative work from across the globe, whether that be in photography, branding, illustration or film art direction.

13. Wallpaper*

Wallpaper* - great print publication, great Tumblr blog (Image credit: Tumblr)

The high-end architecture, design, fashion, art and lifestyle magazine Wallpaper* has extended itself onto the Tumblr platform, bringing together the best images from wallpaper.com. The site is as pleasingly professional as the print magazine.

14. Design Cloud

Design Cloud showcases new work from a wide range of design fields (Image credit: Design Cloud)

Design Cloud is a carefully selective and informed blog that features images of new work covering a wide range of design fields, from graphic design to architecture. This Tumblr blog is beautifully laid out and easy to navigate.

15. Wrap

Wrap magazine's Tumblr blog features the best images from the print publication (Image credit: Tumblr)

Wrap is a UK print magazine celebrating the very best in illustration, design and creative culture. Its Tumblr blog showcases its best work as well as work that inspires the team. Both are sure to inspire creatives from all backgrounds.

16. I Heart My Art

Designer Blair Prentice runs this engaging Tumblr (Image credit: Tumblr)

I Heart My Art is a seriously cool collection of contemporary art, videos, vintage photography and much more. Run by Canadian artist and graphic designer Blair Prentice, he describes it as a "repository for art, music and other items of interest." Check this site out if you're looking for something a little different.

17. Visva

We love the fashion photgraphy on this Tumblr

Visva is a stunning inspirational Tumblr that features the likes of photography, fashion, print design and branding. If you ever find yourself at a creative standstill, this is definitely a blog you should be bookmarking. The range of styles chosen is wonderfully diverse, while still fitting under the umbrella of design inspiration.

We especially love the idea of including fashion photography and fashion design within the blog. The featured shots are simply breathtaking and will provide that much needed boost to your creative idea pool. A definite bookmark!

18. Quirksville

The name says it all

Quirksville is the collaborative Tumblr blog of London's graphic design and illustration duo Naomi Ray and Justina Bailey, who are part of the Vice blogging network. The blog is an instant feast for the eyes, as it features art, design, technology, fashion, music and adverts.

What's great about Quirksville are its little quirks (sorry) including the tabs QV work and QV loves. It also features a paragraph or two with every post, so you know exactly what you're looking at, with handy links too.

19. Nice Things We Like

Yep, this one's for nice creatives

Don't we all love nice things? Have a look at all things nice on Nice Things We Like – a Tumblr designed for nice creatives. The blog is a perfect outlet when it comes to providing daily inspiration, featuring fonts, graphic design and illustration. We dare you to take a look at it without uttering that inevitable four letter word.

20. nvsblty

There's lovely attention to detail on this Tumblr (Image credit: Tumblr)

nvsblty is the Tumblr blog of designer Ross Berens, which features a range of inspirational examples of typography, print design, photography and graphic design. Ross definitely shares the Tumblr love, as most of his pictures are sourced from fellow bloggers – as well as some of his own finds, of course!

