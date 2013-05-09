The 10 top features of Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe has provided details of the new features in its video editing software Premiere Pro, and there's plenty to get your teeth into.

We have full details below - although we should first mention that you won't be able to buy the new version of Premiere Pro. Along with new versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, After Effects and Muse, Premiere Pro CC will be released exclusively through Adobe's subscription service, the Creative Cloud.

If you don't like the idea of a subscription, you'll still be able to buy the current version, Premiere Pro CS6, and Adobe will continue to provide bug fixes and the like. But CS6 will not contain any of the new features.

So just what has Adobe added to tempt you? Here are some of the biggest updates in Premiere Pro CC:

Brand-new capabilities for importing and manipulating closed captions. You can export media with closed captions, either embedded or as separate files.

A new Mercury Playback Engine means editors get real-time performance when working on complex sequences, thanks to support for a wider range of GPUs.

Enhanced, cross-platform support for OpenCL and CUDA promises to helo you render less often and work faster with third-party effects.

Sync your settings with Creative Cloud, and all your customized settings, including workspaces and keyboard shortcuts, will be accessibe from any internet-connected computer.

Improved multicam editing means you can set up multicam edits faster with a streamlined workflow. Sync single shots or entire bins of footage all at once using audio waveforms; mix frame rates and codecs in the same sequence.

A new scriptwriting tool means you can import scripts and the associated metadata with the new Story panel in Adobe Premiere Pro. This means you can quickly navigate to specific scenes, locations, dialogue, and characters as you edit.

Adobe Premiere Pro can now take full advantage of computers with multiple GPU cards for accelerated rendering, compression and export times.

The new Adobe Exchange panel offers, Adobe says, a convenient way to browse, install, and find support for free and paid add-ons.

True native support for a wide range of source formats with no need for transcoding or rewrapping. For tape-based workflows, the new Edit-to-Tape panel allows for easier layback (third-party hardware required).

You can now see the details you need right in the Source and Program Monitor panels; switch between video and audio waveforms with one click. There's also HiDPI support for enhanced viewing on the newest Mac OS monitors.

In total, Adobe promises "literally hundreds" of updates and new features to its Creative Suite tools. So keep your eye on Creative Bloq over the coming weeks, and we'll bring you details of each and every one of them...

