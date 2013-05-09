Adobe Muse gets parallax scrolling tool

You may have noticed we've run quite a few stories on Creative Bloq this week concerning Adobe design software. The theme that runs through them all has been the announcement that the company's Creative Suite (boxed products available for a one-off payment) has been replaced by the Creative Cloud subscription only mode. That means the latest versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver and After Effects are only available to rent, not buy.

That also applies to the freshly minted version of Adobe's relatively young web design tool, Muse - now titled 'Muse CC'. And as with all the Creative Cloud products, Muse has received a number of new features and updates to tempt you to sign up to the Cloud.

Create parallax scrolling effects without the need for code

The one that jumped out at us is the new parallax scrolling feature. Parallax scrolling basically involves images and other page elements moving at different speeds to create an illusion of depth. It's one of the biggest trends in web design at the moment - you can learn more about the technique here and see some great examples here.

Adobe says Muse's new feature enables you to create parallax scrolling effects in "just a few mouse clicks". Using Muse's user-friendly interface you simply set the speed and direction at which individual objects move during scrolling - without needing to write any code. See the new feature in action in this video.

Client changes

Another new feature in Muse CC means you can let your clients make changes to the content of their live websites through a browser - without affecting their layout or structure. You can then choose whether to merge changes with the original Adobe Muse files.

In total, Adobe promises "literally hundreds" of updates and new features to its Creative Suite tools. So keep your eye on Creative Bloq over the coming weeks, and we'll bring you details of each and every one of them...

What do you think of the Creative Cloud? Are you willing to pay a subscription for Muse and other Adobe tools? Share your views in the comments below!