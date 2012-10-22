Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Neil McFarland

The weekend is over but that's no reason to feel blue! We've got this awesome weekly freebie that's guaranteed to put a smile back on your face. Yes, once again, we've teamed up with a top designer to bring you an exclusive image to liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Neil McFarland is lead visual designer at digital design studio ustwo.

McFarland on his illustration..."The image shows Willow the Whale, the hero of our game 'Whale Trail', leaping high out of the ocean whilst escaping from his nemesis 'Baron Von Barry', an evil giant squid. It's taken from our forthcoming e-book with Penguin based on the game and is called the Adventures of Willow the Whale – ‘The Curse of Baron Von Barry’.

"I'm really pleased with it as it has a lot of energy and movement and it turns out I really love drawing water too! The e-book is due out in December for multiple devices including the iPad – so watch this space."

To download this gorgeous wallpaper, simply the follow the links below: