Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Dan Moat

Yes, it's Monday again guys, which means it's free wallpaper time - hurrah! Once again, we've teamed up with a lovely designer to bring you this week's awesome freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Dan Moat

Dan Moat is a graphic designer based in the UK. Owner of graphic design solution company Tahninial, Moat has worked as a freelance artist since 2008 part-time until, in 2010, he quit his design job and decided to focus on Tahninial full-time.

During his creative career, Moat has worked with a with a wide variety of clients from small companies, start-ups and individuals to colleges and councils.

Moat on his illustration..."The monkey himself was a product of playing about with manipulating circles in Illustrator a while ago. I love doodling with pens and paper and sketching out ideas first but sometimes it's really fun to just sit straight at my computer and see what I can come up with using only basic vectors.

It's really fun to see what I can come up with using only basic vectors

When it came to making a wallpaper out of him, it seemed apt to continue the art style to give him some surroundings before I exported the whole thing to Photoshop to paint. I love the juxtaposing the clean and bright shapes of vector art and the depth and textures you can only get working in pixels and with real-world art supplies. I just hope he isn't too frightening!"

To download this cool wallpaper, simply follow the links below: