Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Dan Moat

Liven up your workspace with this brilliant wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop courtesy of graphic designer Dan Moat.

Yes, it's Monday again guys, which means it's free wallpaper time - hurrah! Once again, we've teamed up with a lovely designer to bring you this week's awesome freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Dan Moat is a graphic designer based in the UK. Owner of graphic design solution company Tahninial, Moat has worked as a freelance artist since 2008 part-time until, in 2010, he quit his design job and decided to focus on Tahninial full-time.

During his creative career, Moat has worked with a with a wide variety of clients from small companies, start-ups and individuals to colleges and councils.

Moat on his illustration..."The monkey himself was a product of playing about with manipulating circles in Illustrator a while ago. I love doodling with pens and paper and sketching out ideas first but sometimes it's really fun to just sit straight at my computer and see what I can come up with using only basic vectors.

It's really fun to see what I can come up with using only basic vectors

When it came to making a wallpaper out of him, it seemed apt to continue the art style to give him some surroundings before I exported the whole thing to Photoshop to paint. I love the juxtaposing the clean and bright shapes of vector art and the depth and textures you can only get working in pixels and with real-world art supplies. I just hope he isn't too frightening!"

To download this cool wallpaper, simply follow the links below:

Download for iPhone (640 x 960)

Download for iPad (1536 x 2048)

Download for desktop (1920 x 1080)

