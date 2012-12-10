Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Ben Steers

Happy Monday everyone! It's the start of the week, which means...free wallpaper time - hurrah! Yes, you lucky things - once again, we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this week's awesome freebie for your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Ben Steers is a freelance illustrator and designer working out of the beautiful city of Bristol. Steers' work is a mix and match of different graphic styles with influences ranging from '80s animation to early graffiti.

The designer's work retains an element of humour and playfulness that reflects his fun-loving character. In the past, he has completed work for a range of clients including Aardman, Channel 4, Computer Arts, Digital Arts, The Carbon Trust, The Sunday Times, and the Spunky Clothing Label.

Steers on his artwork... "The illustration 'Woodland Adventures' was originally conceived for an exhibition at the Kidrobot store in London. But I have since altered it into a number of different formats and applied as digital prints and wallpapers, all of which are available through my shop."

To download this cool wallpaper, simply follow the links below: