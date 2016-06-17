5 top DevTool resources

The Chrome DevTools site is a rich resource with plenty of links

Dig deep into the world of Chrome extensions and beyond with these resources that will teach you about different ways to use Chrome's DevTools and help you to stay up to date with the latest fetures.

The Chrome DevTools site is full of links to documentation and useful resources. It's also worth following the official Twitter account (@chromedevtools) to find out about features as soon as they are announced, and discover tips and tricks.

02. Node inspector

More talks about DevTools can be found on Katie Fenn's site

Node inspector open source project enables you to debug Node.js scripts using DevTools. You can use it to step through server-side code, view outgoing HTTP requests, and even profile the performance of scripts.

Addy Osmani's 2015 talk is a great resource for discovering the latest and greatest features of DevTools. Osmani works at Google on the Chrome project.

04. Remote debugging on Android with Chrome

Use DevTools to remotely debug websites on Android devices. This is an essential part of developing sites for mobile platforms, because running your code on real devices often exposes things emulators do not.

Firefox also has a great set of developer tools, which will be familiar to anyone who has used Chrome DevTools.

