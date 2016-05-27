7 cool new things for web designers this May

Whether you're in need of a little web design inspiration or simply fancy treating yourself, here's our pick of web design wonder this month.

Carry the core principles of RWD wherever you go thanks to these notebooks designed for your back pocket.

Charge your iPhone, iPad and nano on the go with this powerful, sleek portable charger. Check model for device compatibility.

It's finally here! The Oculus Rift offers an immersive VR experience for tailor-made games and content. But you probably knew that already.

Rachel Andrew walks through the cutting-edge essentials of CSS Grid Layout in this guide.

Remind yourself of the web design fundamentals with these posters inspired by vintage propaganda artwork.

06. Sprint

In one working week companies of any size can solve problems and move forward. Find out how from three partners at Google Ventures.

Inspired by Tomer Sharon's column, discover more about user observation in his book.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 279. Buy it here.