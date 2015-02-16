Enhance your site with with the ultimate guide to JavaScript

The internet as we know it wouldn't really work without JavaScript. Over its 20-year history, it's grown from just a language for browsers to power some of the web's most powerful frameworks and libraries, from AnglarJS to jQuery.

This all-new handbook from the makers of net magazine rounds up everything you need to know about JavaScript. There's 27 practical projects for you to get your teeth stuck into, and over four hours of exclusive tutorial videos.

You can buy your copy now for your just £14.99 including shipping.

A look inside

Discover how to build apps with frameworks such as Ampersand.js, Firebase and Ionic; hone your workflow to perfection with our guides to Grunt, Gulp and Yeoman generators; discover great tips to help you master responsive design; and explore 3D with WebGL.

Plus, we take a look at how the future of JavaScript is shaping up, with insights into the Internet of Things and the sensory web.

The top 23 JavaScript libraries every designer and developer needs to know

Mark Jones on how the Famo.us framework can be used to make web apps run quickly

Patrick H Lauke demonstrates how to make your site work on touch devices

Enjoy a video

The JavaScript Handbook is packed. There are 27 practical projects and over 228 pages of pro advice. You'll also receive access to over 4 hours of exclusive tutorial videos.

Here's a taster - how to build modularised apps with Ampersand.JS.

