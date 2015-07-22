Get a web design crash course for free

You can make amazing sites and apps on the web when you know how to utilize the tools of the trade. Get a crash course in front-end development with the Pro CSS Hacker Course. You can get it for free right now!

If you've been waiting to get your feet wet in web development or you just want to get a quick refresher course, check out the Pro CSS Hacker Course. You'll gain an understanding of CSS3, HTML5, and Node.js thanks to this hands on learning session. Walk through 10 courses that will teach you the tricks of the trade so you can make your own projects.

The Pro CSS Hacker Course is valued at $149, but you can get it for free right now. That's a price you can't beat for some new knowledge.