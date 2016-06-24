Review: Fabrik

Solving a major problem that stumps a lot of artists, Fabrik is worth a top score from a technical point of view alone. Add a tempting price tag on top and you're on to a real winner.

Create a portfolio site without technical hassles thanks to Fabrik

Fabrik is awesome and it's going to be the answer to a lot of artist's problems with portfolio websites. Creating and updating websites is normally a tedious chore filled with frustration, and one lots of artists neglect because of this. Fabrik takes all of the technical hassles away, enabling you to create a gorgeous and responsive web design portfolios in minutes.

Fabrik takes care of all the image optimisation for you

When you sign in, Fabrik doesn't look particularly special. You're met with a clean and tidy interface that resembles a lot of blogging dashboards. But when you start uploading work Fabrik optimises images for all devices, so you don't have to resize artwork. You're left with the fun bits, customising themes without coding hassles.

Fabrik is versatile too, offering lots of strong themes to choose from. Helpfully, the platform doesn't bombard you with customisation options: you can pick a general theme, then alter each project (a collection of images or videos) to a number of presentation options. So you can choose whatever best suits your work. Highly recommended.

