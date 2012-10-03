Two-Minute Test: interactive HTML5 at its best

Words: Rich Clark

The Two Minute Test is one of several elements in a campaign to recruit teachers in Norway that offers a two-minute test of your knowledge, logic, and more.

The site well made, simple to use, and the level of interactivity is very impressive for a plugin-free experience. It's a great example, in other words, of what can be achieved with HTML5.

Use of HTML5

Fred Kihle of Norwegian agency Apt, which build the site on behalf of the Ministry of Education, explains that they chose HTML5 "because we strived to design and develop a solution that also could run on tablets, smartphones and browsers without Flash".

Apt also wanted to avoid compromising on the design and animation effects required to create an engaging user experience.

Interactive layer

The website uses a number of new HTML5 elements, but the bulk of the work is carried out using the Canvas element and API to add an extra interactive layer to what would otherwise be a very vanilla test.

Kihle notes that owing to the rise of HTML5, Apt has reorganised its Flash department, with “all programmers now handling both Flash and HTML/ HTML5 on different levels”.

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 233.

Liked this? Read these!