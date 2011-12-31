Download supporting files for Ultimate Guide to 3D Animation

Welcome to the downloads page for Ultimate Guide to Animation. Below, you can find links for screenshots, project files and videos accompanying the publication.

Pro tips

Disney’s 12 principles of 3D animation (page 31)

Setting up

The tale of the rat’s tail (page 52)

Take control of your animation rigs in Cinema 4D (page 58)

Night of the skinning dead (page 68)

Rig tank tracks in Maya (page 74)

Create a versatile character rig (page 80)

Animating

A walk on the moon (page 91)

Master the illusion of movement in Maya (page 104)

Create an action-packed animation (page 110)

Talking heads (page 120)

Create and use phoneme libraries (page 124)

Animate the Hollywood way: parts 1 and 2 (pages 130, 136)

Automate secondary animation in Maya (page 146)

Dynamics

The zen of cloth (page 168)

Dynamic animation (page 174)

