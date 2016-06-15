Topics

The future of CG art explored in 3D World

From hyperreal characters to VR, issue 210 of 3D World will set you on course for 2016.

On sale today, 3D World issue 210 showcases the latest breakthroughs in hyperreal CG modelling, including exclusive access to Industrial Light & Magic's work on Warcraft and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Our of Shadows.

Plus, in this issues training discover how to create VR scenes in Maya in a detailed tutorial that includes a video walkthrough, models and free software to get started in VR creation!

Training in issue 210 also covers hyperreal character rendering in V-Ray, skin texturing and character modelling in Maya and advice to get started in Redshift – the hot new rendering software.

Plus, discover the essential plugins for Cinema 4D, create spaceships for game design and speed up your modelling workflow!

Finally, there's a FREE 2-hour video course on game modelling from Pluralsight!

