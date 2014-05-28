Hand-drawn World Cup animation is more than just football

With the World Cup only a few weeks away, it's hard to ignore the endless array of new designs and tributes for a football fan's most anticipated event. There's been some incredible World Cup football designs as well as soccer team logos transformed using flat design, so it's safe to say that football is definitely in the air.

This latest effort from animator and director Christopher Guiness is a hand-drawn marvel. Acting as a tribute to the World Cup, the hand-drawn aspect really allows it to stand out from the usual football offerings and will have you head over heels in no time.

Featuring Ronaldi, Messi and Neymar, the animation even features some of your favourite players. We have a feeling we'll be featuring a lot more football-based designs in the coming weeks!

