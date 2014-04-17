World Cup soccer team logos get the flat design treatment

All the team shields of this years World Cup have been reimagined using flat design

Last year saw the rise of flat design, with the method taking over icons and more. The trend doesn't look like it's going anywhere soon, with plenty of superb examples of flat design done right and continuous flat design projects - one of which is this latest offering from Brazilian designer Leandro Urban.

So, what is flat design? Basically, it's a minimalistic design approach that emphasizes usability. It features clean, open space, crisp edges, bright colours and two-dimensional/flat illustrations. This latest project sees those aesthetics applied to the World Cup team shields.

Including every team taking part in this year's competition, Urban has showcased the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England and France in the minimal flat design style. Do you think the design is improved from the original or would you like flat design to disappear? Let us know!

