Start your game art career with 3D World

Buy this great issue today!

Issue 201 of 3D World, on sale today, celebrates the art of games with free models, software and video tutorials

With Halo 5: Guardians on the horizon the 3D World team sit down with artists from 343 Industries and Axis Animation to discover team work that brought the Halo 5 cinematics to life.

In the issue's tutorials, leading artists from Kojima Productions, Insomniac and Camouflaj reveal how to concept, model, texture and animate characters for video games.

The game art insights continue as Blur Studio's James Ku shares his portfolio (including work from BioShock and Batman) and artists who have made the leap to create their own indie games share their experiences and advice.

Free this issue is leading animation software iClone, plus a previz training DVD, as well as a game-ready model from Creative Market, video training, Scripts, setup files and much more!

Start your career in game art today, by picking up 3D World 201.