“I created an entire galaxy and used it in her irises” – how this 3D artist mixed rendering styles for a new take on a classic Evangelion character

Features
By published

3D art of the week: Sun Wenjun

Sun Wenjun 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Sun Wenjun)

Sun Wenjun, also known as FHNT, is a 3D character artist from Chengdu, China. These renders are her take on Asuka from the Evangelion franchise. She used ZBrush for the modelling and Blender for the final renders, with an assist from Photoshop. Here we look at her work and learn a little about her process.

If you're inspired by this artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.