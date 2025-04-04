“I love to see how the model comes together and starts coming to life!” – how this 3D character artist breathed life into a compelling concept using Maya and ZBrush

3D art of the week: Marcos Emilio Cuesta Carrasco.

Marcos Emilio Cuesta Carrasco 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Marcos Emilio Cuesta Carrasco)

Marcos Emilio Cuesta Carrasco is a 3D character artist from the Dominican Republic. His piece is based on the concept ‘Arlinoe, the Guardian of the Boy-King’ by Simon Gocal. Marcos used a combination of Maya and ZBrush for the modelling, switching into Substance 3D Painter and Unreal Engine for other stages. Here we look at his artwork in more detail.

If you're inspired by Marcos’ artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

