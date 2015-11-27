14 top Black Friday deals for digital artists

The Foundry are among many companies offering discounts on CG software today

It's Black Friday! But you've got work to do: you haven't got the time to sift the net and track down the best deals for digital and CG artists, right? Anticipating your every need as always, we've done the hard work for you, and unearthed the best discounts for you to peruse.

We hope you find a good deal on what you're looking for – and if you've spotted a deal we missed, please be so kind as to share it with the community in the comments below!

Reallusion is offering up to 60 per cent off on all iClone add-ons, and the three-in-one Creative Suite for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Offer ends on 30 November 2015.

3D Total is offering 15 per cent off all orders plus a £5 gift card with all physical orders. Offer ends 1 December 2015 at 9am.

Adobe is offering 20 per cent off deals on their annual Creative Cloud (CC) memberships. You can get a single app for $15.99/month for 12 months (normally $19.99/month), all apps for $39.99/month (normally $49.99/month), or all apps plus Adobe Stock for $69.98/month (normally $79.98/month). The offer expires on 27 November 2015.

Save up to $200 on select Cintiq Companion 2 models and $30 off selected Wacom styluses. Click here for UK offers.

Easily create your own comics, manga and illustrations from start to finish with Manga Studio 5 and Clip Studio Paint Pro, on sale now with over 65 per cent off. Sale expires 30 November 2015.

HP has a ton of discounts on hardware for Black Friday listed on its site for monitors, laptops, desktops and more.

Ftrack's Black Friday sale allows you to save up to 50 per cent on annual billing for each additional user added to your account. Save 25 per cent by getting one year of ftrack for $180 per user, or save 50 per cent by getting two years of ftrack for $240 per user. Offer ends 30 November 2015.

Save up to 40 per cent on MODO and MARI with The Foundry's Black Friday specials:

20 per cent off upgrades to MODO 901

upgrades to MODO 901 40 per cent off new seats of MODO

new seats of MODO 40 per cent off new seats of MODO Extended Bundle

new seats of MODO Extended Bundle 40 per cent off new seats of MARI

As part of your MARI maintenance you'll also get MARI 3 for free once becomes available in early December. Sale ends at 11:59pm (PST) 30 November 2015.

Smith Micro is offering 30 per cent off Poser Pro 11 and over 65 per cent off Manag Studio. Offers expire 30 November.

Corel is offering 30 per cent off PaintShop Pro X8 Ultimate, 15 per cent off CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X7, and 30 per cent off Painter 2016. Sale ends 3 December.

NewTek has a Black Friday deal combining LightWave 2015, NevronMotion and ChronoSculpt for $695 Full or $395 Upgrade. Deal ends on 30 November 2015.

Textures resource CG Source has a Black Friday sale throughout the day with 40 per cent off everything on the site.

Until this Friday evening 11:59 PM (PST), the Indie versions of Substance Painter, Substance Designer and Substance B2M will be at 40 per cent off, and Substance Live Indie (full payment only) at 25 per cent off. And for those expecting a sale on the Substance Database, you might want to wait until Monday...

HDRI Hub is offering a huge 40 per cent discount. Get some great hdri skies, textures and stock movies.