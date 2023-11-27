7 deals on creative tech that you can still get in Cyber Monday (if you're quick)

Cyber Monday is coming to and end (and Black Friday too for those retailers that are still living in last week). That means the deals for the longest weekend in the retail calendar (it's now more like Black November) are starting to disappear. But there's still time to grab some of the best savings that we've had our eyes on, including some creative tech essentials.

We've been tracking prices on a range of tech since well before Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper to help our readers find the products they've been waiting to buy for less. That includes MacBook Cyber Monday deals and laptops in general, iPad deals, drawing tablet Cyber Monday deals and even Nintendo Switch deals (I know, I know; the Switch is more likely to distract you from your next project rather than help you create it, but we just like it).

So as Cyber Monday comes to a close, which are the best deals for creatives that are still? Well, here are our top seven from the best deals we've spotted this weekend. These deals may end tonight when Cyber Monday ends, although we really can't say for sure. Many of them are billed as Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but retailers may choose to keep them running or not.

The last of the best Cyber Monday deals for creatives

Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit: $299 $149.50 at B&H Photo

Save $149.50 (half price!): A monitor calibrator is one of those sometimes overlooked pieces of equipment that are essential for creatives working with any kind of digital visual work, from graphic design to photography and video. Cyber Monday is great time to pick one up. This pack from Datacolor contains everything a photographer or editor needs to ensure colour accuracy: our top-rated monitor calibrator, which we use for our own monitor reviews, plus a Colorimeter, SyderCUBE Exposure Calibration Tool and a colour chart. All in a study metal case. Price check Amazon $199

Samsung T9 Portable SSD (4TB): $439 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $189.01: A decent-sized, reliable external SSD is essential for many creatives, especially anyone working with large files. This was our pick of the best deals over Cyber Monday, with 43% off the newest and fastest offering from Samsung. It looks great, has a rugged build and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. This is the first time we've seen it for less than $300. There are also deals on smaller capacities (1TB and 2TB). In the UK, there's a £84.50 saving, now £281.99 at Amazon UK. Price check: Walmart $299

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 2023): $1,999 $1,799 at B&H Photo and at Amazon

Save $200: MacBooks remain the most prized laptop for many creatives, and with good reason. Apple has long been one of the most preferred choices, but it makes even more sense since it incorporated its own M series chips. The new M3 MacBooks were only released in October (they're no new we haven't finished our own review), but Amazon and B&H has up to $200 off on various configurations. Price check: Apple $1,999 |

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps was $59.99/month

now $29.98/month at Adobe

Save $30.01 (half price for 12 months!) Like it or not, Adobe's software remains the industry-standard in many fields, and in many cases it's still the best, with new features like Firefly AI keeping it at the lead. A lot of creatives have no choice but to fork our for a monthly subscription for apps like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro. Fortunately, this year's Adobe Cyber Monday deal is the best ever, reducing the price by half for new sign ups. It's running until 3 December, so there are still a few days left.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer: $289.99 $159.99 at Amazon and AnyCubic

Save $130: 3D printing has been growing in popularity and this 3D printer Cyber Monday deal on a new beginner and intermediates option Anycubic Kobra 2 is the perfect place to start if you've been thinking about trying it. One of our own writers snapped it up in the same deal for Black Friday and found it super simple to set up and use while offering reasonable speed and print sizes.

Cricut Joy: $149.99 $99 at Amazon

Save $50: Here's another treat for crafters. We're huge Cricut fans at Creative Bloq, and this deal saves you a third off the price of the brand's more conveniently portable cutting machine, ideal for card making and paper crafts. This is the lowest price we've seen.

Wacom Cintiq 16: $799.95 $499 at Amazon

Save $300: Here's a massive deal on a Wacom drawing tablet. It's not a 4K display and there's no touch capability, but the affordability of this makes it a logical choice for anyone moving up from a graphics tablet of who wants to experience working on a pen display without needing a pro colour gamut. We gave it 4 stars in our review. You'll need to be quick though - even it the deal doesn't end at midnight, stock is running low.