4 things you can get for free this Cyber Monday (they include an iPhone 15 Pro!)

There's not long left to get this year's best Cyber Monday deals, and that includes the freebies. Yes, freebies. While most Cyber Monday deals involve direct discounts on specific products, some retailers go for another approach – giving things away.

Is there a catch? Of course, there is. To get most free Cyber Monday goodies, you'll have to buy something, whether it means signing up to a phone line to get free iPhone 15 Pro or buying something to something else free. Either way, in some cases they can make as much sense as going for a direct discount on the product you're after.

With just hours left to go until the end of Cyber Monday 2023, here's our pick of the best free things you can get (make sure you also see our guide to the 7 deals on creative tech that you can still get in Cyber Monday (if you're quick).

4 things that are free this Cyber Monday

Free iPhone 15 Pro Max with new Boost Infinite service at Amazon

Worth $1,399: This has to be the best free iPhone Cyber Monday around. Amazon's offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or any iPhone 15 in fact, right up to the 512GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with a 36-month commitment to wireless provider Boost Infinite (not Boost Mobile). In fact, this deal promises the latest iPhone every year. Nice! The unlimited plan costs $60 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 free at T-Mobile

(or save $800 on S23 Ultra): Prefer Samsung? You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 by trading in a qualifying phone and signing up to a Go5G Plus plan at T-Mobile. If you're an existing customer, you don't need to trade in. You can add a line on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans for a free phone. If you want prefer the higher end S23 Ultra with its incredible camera, you can also apply the $800 credit to Samsung's biggest and best instead.

Nintenod Switch OLED + free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 months online membership: $349.99 at Best Buy

Worth over $70: This is an incredible deal considering that the Nintendo Switch OLED usually retails for $349.99 on its own. You effectively get a game (Super Smash Bros, RRP $59.99) and three months' worth of Nintendo Online included (worth $12) for free. The same deal is running at Target and Nintendo.

Free Apple gift card with select purchase: at Apple

Worth up to $200: The usual Apple Cyber Monday deal will end tonight. You get a free gift card worth up to $200 with select purchases. However, the value is questionable here. To get the full $200, you'll need to buy an M2 MacBook Air, and there are good direct discounts on these at other retailers (see our Apple Cyber Monday guide).

For more Cyber Monday bargains, don't miss the Adobe Cyber Monday deal.