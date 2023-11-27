I reviewed this Xencelabs drawing tablet and gave it 5 stars - it's now $112 less

There are a lot of drawing tablet deals this Cyber Monday, but my pick goes to the excellent Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, which is now $112 less at Amazon . I rated this drawing tablet 5 stars in my review, and would recommend it to anyone.

Why is the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle so good? This is the all-in-one drawing tablet package, featuring 8,192 levels of pressure, a good 10.3 x 5.75-inch drawing area, two pen stylus and spare nibs, a storage case and Quick Keys module with 40 programmable functions - meaning the tablet itself is cleaner in its design.

You can read my Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review for more details, but I wrote at the time, "It's easily portable, wireless and pretty much flawless in performance," and I stand by that statement. We have more recommendations in our best drawing tablets guide.

Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle

Was: $359.99

Now: $247.99 at Amazon

Save: $112 Overview: This is my 5-star rated drawing tablet features an incredibly high level of pen pressure (16K), as well as a great display, stand and overall excellent built quality. Key features: x2 pen stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure | Quick Keys module | Sloped design| Storage case| 16:9 drawing space | All cables and leads needed | Works with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows Price history: The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle has previously been reduced to $280 with a highest price of $349, this $247.99 is the lowest yet. Price comparison: Walmart: $249 Reviews: In my Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review I wrote the "Xencelabs' pen tablet takes on Wacom with its expert product design and competitive pricing," and gave it 5 stars.

We're tracking all the deals for Xencelabs, including the Medium (above) and the Small. See below for the latest prices on this great Wacom alternative as they happen.