I reviewed this Xencelabs drawing tablet and gave it 5 stars - it's now $112 less

By Ian Dean
published

Save on the highly-rated Xencelabs Pen Table Medium Bundle.

Best cyber monday drawing tablet deal; xencelabs drawing tablet
(Image credit: Xencelabs)

There are a lot of drawing tablet deals this Cyber Monday, but my pick goes to the excellent Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, which is now $112 less at Amazon . I rated this drawing tablet 5 stars in my review, and would recommend it to anyone. 

Why is the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle so good? This is the all-in-one drawing tablet package, featuring 8,192 levels of pressure, a good 10.3 x 5.75-inch drawing area, two pen stylus and spare nibs, a storage case and Quick Keys module with 40 programmable functions - meaning the tablet itself is cleaner in its design.

You can read my Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review for more details, but I wrote at the time, "It's easily portable, wireless and pretty much flawless in performance," and I stand by that statement. We have more recommendations in our best drawing tablets guide.

Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle

Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle
Was: $359.99
Now: $247.99 at Amazon
Save: $112

Overview: This is my 5-star rated drawing tablet features an incredibly high level of pen pressure (16K), as well as a great display, stand and overall excellent built quality.

Key features: x2 pen stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure | Quick Keys module | Sloped design| Storage case| 16:9 drawing space | All cables and leads needed | Works with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows

Price history: The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle has previously been reduced to $280 with a highest price of $349, this $247.99 is the lowest yet.

Price comparison: Walmart: $249 

Reviews: In my Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review I wrote the "Xencelabs' pen tablet takes on Wacom with its expert product design and competitive pricing," and gave it 5 stars.

View Deal

We're tracking all the deals for Xencelabs, including the Medium (above) and the Small. See below for the latest prices on this great Wacom alternative as they happen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles