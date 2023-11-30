I can't believe these Cyber Monday free smartphone deals are still live

I know what you're thinking, this is a clickbait article and there's no way you can get Apple's latest high-end phone for free. But it's not the case, and you seriously can! The same goes for any Android fans (like me) wanting a Samsung Galaxy S23 instead.

I am usually the first to criticise a bad deal, but these extended Cyber Monday offers are legit and can save you some serious money if you need a smartphone right now without having to pay any hefty upfront costs or trade in your older devices.

Let me explain how this works. One way to get a free iPhone 15 Pro/Max is via trade-in at either Verizon or AT&T , but the other way is to get a free iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max with a Boost Infinite plan via Amazon. This involves adding the iPhone to your Amazon basket with a 100% discount applied, and no trade-in required. Instead, you'll be paying $60 a month for unlimited talk, text and data. The best part? This deal includes annual upgrades to get the latest iPhone (so the iPhone 16), every year directly from Boost Infinite at no extra costs.

If it's the Samsung Galaxy S23 that you're after, then you can get it for free at T-Mobile when you sign up for a new line, or by trading in an eligible device. It's that easy. You can also go directly to Samsung and bag an unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299 with a trade-in.

Free iPhone 15 Pro Max with new Boost Infinite service at Amazon

Save: up to $1,399 Overview: This has to be the best free iPhone Cyber Monday deal going. Amazon's offering a free iPhone 15 Pro (or any iPhone 15 in fact, right up to the 512GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max) with a 36-month commitment to wireless provider Boost Infinite (not Boost Mobile). In fact, this deal promises the latest iPhone every year. Nice! The unlimited plan costs $60 per month. Key Features: 48MP main camera | larger quad-pixel sensor | new titanium chassis| excellent performance and battery life Reviews: We gave the iPhone 15 Pro a 4.5-star review, praising its excellent cameras, battery life (our reviewer got two days out of it), zippy performance, lovely premium-feel titanium chassis (as long as you like sleek shades of grey) and now USB-C instead of Lightning charging.

Free iPhone 15 Pro with an iPhone trade-in at Verizon – plus free iPad and Apple Watch SE

SAVE: up to $1,700 Overview: It's hard to argue with a deal that gives you a free iPhone 15 Pro, especially when you can trade in any iPhone in any condition, not just a recent model. Whether you're a new or existing customer, you'll have to sign up for a new line. You can also get a free iPad or an Apple Watch SE if you include add-on features to the plan. Verizon often runs big iPhone deals, but I'm impressed by this one.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 free at T-Mobile

(or save $800 on S23 Ultra): You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 by trading in a qualifying phone and signing up to a Go5G Plus plan. If you're an existing customer, you don't need to trade in. You can add a line on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans for a free phone. If you want prefer the S23 Ultra or plus, you can also apply the $800 credit to one of those instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (unlocked): $1,119.99 $299.99 at Samsung

Save $800: With a qualifying trade-in, the total saving on Samsung's high-end flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app is an incredible $800: just $299 with the max trade-in available.

If these aren't the right phone deals for you, or you're not located in the US, see below for the best extended Cyber Monday phone deals in your region, and bookmark our guides to the best iPhone 15 prices and best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices for constant live updates and price tracking using our clever deals widgets.