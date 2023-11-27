Cyber Monday's only decent Nintendo Switch OLED deal is still in stock

We're slowly approaching the end of Cyber Monday, and it'll soon be time to say goodbye to all of the amazing deals and discounts we've been seeing these last few weeks. If you're yet to bag yourself one of the top Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Live deals then don't worry, as the day isn't over yet.

But with that said, we don't want you wasting your time. We've been putting in the shifts this weekend so that you don't have to, and if you want the best price on a Nintendo Switch OLED model in the US then we recommend only one ultimate deal worth your attention, and it's this$296 deal from Walmart.

This deal has fluctuated tremendously over the weekend, dropping to as low as $285.99, and smashing the previous US record-low price by $10. At one point we're pretty sure this deal had officially sold out. If you're in the UK, the best deal right now on a Nintendo Switch OLED that's still live is £30 off the OLED at Asda bringing the price to just £279 (down from £309).

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): $349.99 $296 at Walmart

Save $60 Overview: With a glorious OLED screen and joy-con included, this is the best the Switch gets. It connects to the TV and provides fun for the entire family (or just yourself, we're not judging). Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB |Release date: October 2021 | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) Price history: Last year we saw the Switch OLED dip to as low as $318.73, but this new deal smashes that out of the park. It used to be even lower, at a price of $285.99 on Friday, but then it rose higher on Saturday, and now it's back down to $296. What a rollercoaster. Price comparison: Amazon $349 | Nintendo $349

Our clever deals widgets below will show you the best live deals from retailers in your region, so you can monitor the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices for yourself.