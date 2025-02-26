This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket

If you're looking for a way to make every day objects beautiful, you could do worse than explore what can be made with a 3D printer. Although I knew great things could be achieved by this medium, I really had no idea that the output could be as elaborate and intricate as these 3D printed wallets. Called Relio, they're pitched as a fusion between innovation and artistry – and now that I've seen them I'm completely in love.

They've been designed by Italian sculptors, and I know they're going to serve as some serious 3D printing design inspiration for our resident 3D printing enthusiast Beth (see here what happened when she made a Hue Forge print). Both beautiful and functional, these wallets show the potential of 3D printing – and how we can add beauty to the mundane in new ways.

Personally, I love the octopus version (below) but you can also buy the wallet with a wolf, deer, skull or snake (above).

See some more pictures below...

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: NextNova)

3D printing is opening up possibilities for artists to sell different forms of their work – as well as allowing new products to be created quickly and easily, by anyone who can afford to try out a 3D printer. This is an exciting medium for creatives and will allow more people to harness creativity at home.

You can buy the Relio wallet from NextNova.