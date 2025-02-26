This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket
Why not make the everyday completely exquisite?
If you're looking for a way to make every day objects beautiful, you could do worse than explore what can be made with a 3D printer. Although I knew great things could be achieved by this medium, I really had no idea that the output could be as elaborate and intricate as these 3D printed wallets. Called Relio, they're pitched as a fusion between innovation and artistry – and now that I've seen them I'm completely in love.
They've been designed by Italian sculptors, and I know they're going to serve as some serious 3D printing design inspiration for our resident 3D printing enthusiast Beth (see here what happened when she made a Hue Forge print). Both beautiful and functional, these wallets show the potential of 3D printing – and how we can add beauty to the mundane in new ways.
Personally, I love the octopus version (below) but you can also buy the wallet with a wolf, deer, skull or snake (above).
See some more pictures below...
3D printing is opening up possibilities for artists to sell different forms of their work – as well as allowing new products to be created quickly and easily, by anyone who can afford to try out a 3D printer. This is an exciting medium for creatives and will allow more people to harness creativity at home.
You can buy the Relio wallet from NextNova.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
