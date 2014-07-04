60 free 3D models from Xfrog

If you're in need of some foliage for your 3D scene then why not save yourself some time and download one of these free models from Xfrog. The team has recently updated its libraries of assets, which includes over 60 free downloads of all manner of 3D trees, shrubs and plants.

Each model comes available in a number of formats, including the native of 3ds Max, Lightwave, Maya, Modo, Cinema 4D, Terragen and Vue, as well as in 3DS and OBJ formats.

So, to save yourself hours of compositing and 3D rendering time, download these free assets from the Xfrog website.