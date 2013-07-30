Vote for your favourite 3D artists in the 2013 CG Awards

Quick, cast your vote today!

Voting has opened in the 3D World CG Awards 2013, a celebration of the artistry and technology that continues to wow movie and TV audiences the world over.

The world’s leading magazine for 3D artists and animators, 3D World's awards recognise the work of the entire CG entertainment industry: from software and hardware developers who give us the tools and engines to drive creativity, to the artists and technicians involved in pushing the boundaries of CG illustration, animation, visual effects and arch-viz. There'll also be a special award for the artist who you feel has made an outstanding contribution to CG into our Hall of Fame.



You have until Thursday 8 August to make your voice heard, and you'll be able to discover the winners' responses in the November issue of 3D World, on sale from Tuesday 10 September.