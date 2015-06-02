Free 3D model data to download today

The Wikihuman project is a collaborative project to advance the study of digital humans. Members of the Digital Human League have been working hard to cross the Uncanny Valley with the promise that any movement they make will be shared the entire CG community.

They've now released the first batch of data for Digital Emily 2, a human representation that was unveiled at FMX 2015 by Christopher Nichols of Chaos Group Labs.

This includes:

the model (in Alembic format)

the textures (in EXR format)

the shader (in OSL format)

Digital Human League have also included a Maya scene with the shaders set up in VRay. The shader is broken up into individual nodes so that it is clear how it was built.

Any artist that wants to access this data can do so for free, as long as it's only used for non-commercial purposes.

The data continue to be refined so artists should pay attention to the Wikihuman and ICT websites. Chaos Group Labs' Twitter feed will be a good place for updates too. Download the data here.

