Life-size Titanic digital twin reveals incredible new details

News
By published

3D scans allow the wreckage to be seen like never before – and there's even a game.

3D scan of The Titanic
(Image credit: Atlantic Productions / Magellan)

The fate of the Titantic has been a source of fascination for over a century. There have been expeditions to the wreckage in the Atlantic, but it's so dark 4,000 meters (over 13,000 feet) under the sea that individual fotos and video provide a limited view.

Now our understanding of how the Titanic sank could be transformed thanks to the creation of a digital twin of the wreckage based on 3D scans (see our pick of the best 3D scanners if you want to scan somewhat smaller objects).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.