Futurama intro gets a stunning CG makeover

Have you ever wondered what family sci-fi sitcom Futurama would look like if it had made the leap to 3D? Clearly a question on the mind of visual artist Alexy Zakharov, he recently developed this stunning 30-second 3D rendered intro, complete with the Planet Express. And boy, is it impressive.

Using a combination of 3ds Max, Nuke, Photoshop and After Effects, the opening sequence includes a mind-boggling amount of rich detail, photorealism and vibrant colour – all of which is complimeted perfectly by music from composer Alan Silvestri, featured in Forrest Gump.

There's no denying Futurama's 2D animated charm. But we have to admit to loving this new 3D version. Take a look at the original below and let us know which is your favourite.

[via Digital Spy]