Indie game devs showcase their creative progression in inspiring trend

How It Started Vs. How It's Going proves we all start from humble beginnings.

Yellow Brick Games development for Eternal Strands
(Image credit: Yellow Brick Games)

Indie game developers on X have been taking part in an inspiring trend, showcasing their work from its humble beginnings to its current progression. For creatives of all kinds, it can sometimes be disheartening to see a curated online world of polished finished products, but this latest trend demonstrates that every project starts from humble beginnings, offering a candid look into the creative process.

Getting started in indie game development can be an overwhelming endeavour but this wholesome trend demonstrates how supportive the community can be. Not only is it great to see devs getting candid about their work, but it's also a great insight into the tools and processes behind game development.

