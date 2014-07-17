Mind-bending commercial is a mixed media marvel

A visual effects masterpiece, this new commercial promotes the new summer season of Brain Games on The National Geographic Channel. Created by creative production company Evolve Digital Cinema and produced by Andy Baker, the spot mixes a whole heap of incredible VFX and live-action beautifully.

In just 45-seconds, there's dynamic simulations, optical illusions, CG buildings falling from the sky and much more. And it's all been pulled together with incredible artistic direction.

You'll want to watch this more than once so as not to miss anything and truly appreciate the craft and skill behind it. Genius.