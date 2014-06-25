8 great plug-ins for CG artists

The CG Awards is an annual event which showcases and rewards excellence in the field of computer graphics.

The Plug-In award recognises the work done by smaller teams of developers working to add functionality to existing applications. It rewards plug-ins that deliver new technologies or features to enhance the host program. Find out who's up for this year’s Plug-In gong…

Chronosculpt

Lightwave 3D's innovative release allows details to be added, removed or changed over the course of an animation, making it a groundbreaking application.

HDRI Light Studio Pro

A cornerstone of any render is the light setup and HDRI Light Studio makes this as simple as can be with excellent results and workflow.

Plant Kit 4

Laubwerk's plant kits give users easy access to various plant species, with one-click options for ages and time of year, perfect for any environment work.

Mash 3

Mash opens up, for Maya users, the world of motion graphics that has up until now been dominated by Maxon’s Cinema 4D. It has an intuitive interface, procedural animation tools and speedy workflow.

Nevronmotion

Motion and performance capture reach the masses with Nevronmotion, which allows artists with the most limited budgets to get great results, using the kinect.

Optical Flares for Nuke

Optical Flares from Video Copilot has become a staple effect for many After Effects users. It’s intuitive interface and high quality results have now made their way into Nuke users toolkits.

Pulldownit

Everybody loves CG destruction and Pulldownit makes it simple and effective, handling large polygon counts with ease and the dynamics look excellent.

X-Particles

X-Particles is one of the most fully featured particle engines out there, and even has a built-in fluids solver and skinner, but remains easy to learn, despite its immense power.

Make sure you have your say and vote today for your favourite plug-in via thecgawards.com.