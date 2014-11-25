Secrets of V-Ray 3 revealed in free webinar

Launched on 22 October, V-Ray 3.0 for Maya comes with a powerful new set of features and optimizations focused on speeding up lighting, look development and rendering workflows.
These new features were shown off at the bluegfx expo 2014. But if you weren't there, then you'll be pleased to know there's a free webinar this Thursday (1-2pm UK time) where you can see V-Ray 3.0 for Maya in action.
Through production-ready scenes, Chaos Group's Konstantin Gayntandzhiev will present V-Ray 3.0 for Maya's:
- faster ray tracing and rendering performance
- new Progressive Image Sampler
- faster hair rendering
- improved Ray-Traced Subsurface Scattering (SSS)
- new VRaySkinMtl Shader
- new Phoenix FD Shaders with support for OpenVDB and Field3D
Gayntandzhiev will also cover production focused tools including:
- Max Ray Intensity
- Probabilistic Light Sampling
- Render Masks
- OpenColorIO
- GGX
- OpenEXR 2.2
- Ptex compatibility
- support for Bifrost and XGen Maya 2015
You can register for webinar tickets here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.