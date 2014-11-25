Secrets of V-Ray 3 revealed in free webinar

Launched on 22 October, V-Ray 3.0 for Maya comes with a powerful new set of features and optimizations focused on speeding up lighting, look development and rendering workflows.

These new features were shown off at the bluegfx expo 2014. But if you weren't there, then you'll be pleased to know there's a free webinar this Thursday (1-2pm UK time) where you can see V-Ray 3.0 for Maya in action.

Through production-ready scenes, Chaos Group's Konstantin Gayntandzhiev will present V-Ray 3.0 for Maya's:

faster ray tracing and rendering performance

new Progressive Image Sampler

faster hair rendering

improved Ray-Traced Subsurface Scattering (SSS)

new VRaySkinMtl Shader

new Phoenix FD Shaders with support for OpenVDB and Field3D

Gayntandzhiev will also cover production focused tools including:

Max Ray Intensity

Probabilistic Light Sampling

Render Masks

OpenColorIO

GGX

OpenEXR 2.2

Ptex compatibility

support for Bifrost and XGen Maya 2015

You can register for webinar tickets here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.