Itch.io's 'No AI' tag is a positive step in the battle against AI slop

But I wonder how it will work in practice

The inundation of AI-generated slop on various media platforms increasingly risks making them unusable. It's an issue effecting everything from Spotify to indie games platforms like Itch.io, making it harder for users to find quality content (see some tips on how to identify AI 3D models)

Itch.io is now trying to save things with a new AI filter. It will require those who submit assets to declare whether generative AI was used to make them. The move has generally been welcomed by indie developers. But there are still some questions.

