This is how to spot AI-generated 3D models

Identifying AI-generated content is becoming a challenge in many areas of art and design. We've seen AI art win fine art competitions, we've seen brands (and bands) inadvertently use AI-generated images for promotional material, and we've seen the problem of AI images in academic papers. Similar challenges are now affecting 3D assets.

On Epic Games new Fab store, for example, creators aren't currently required to tag 3D models to clarify if they're AI-generated. But one 3D artist has shared some tips for game developers and other digital artists on how to identify AI-generated models.

A promotional image for Epic Games' new Fab store (Image credit: Epic Games)

The 3D artist Liz Edwards took to the Twitter alternative Bluesky to outline some of the things to look out for to detect AI-generated 3D models, which can be inferior for use in game development. As cited by Game Developer, Liz took the example of a penguin model from Fab and noted that, beyond some general weirdness in the shape of the feet and stomach, it had baked-in lighting and textures projected from a 2D image. Another telltale sign were artifacts from the 2D image remaining on the skin.

She also noted that 3D generated models can have a huge polygon count, giving the example of models of crates on Fab that had 50,000 triangular polygons when a crate for a video game would only need up to 500.

She noted that this trait alone doesn't necessarily identify an AI 3D model – it could also be a model created via photogrammetry. But she notes that photogrammetry models would have natural textures and details and wouldn't normally have the artifacts present.

Another clue to identifying AI 3D are that their meshes often aren't symmetrical, instead melding together into blobs. If you're on Bluesky, you can see the examples in Liz's thread.

