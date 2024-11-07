Can you tell which is the AI-generated image?

News
By
published

This quiz aims to raise awareness of the risk of AI images in science publications.

A real image beside an AI-generated image of microscopic phenomena
(Image credit: Proofig)

We've reported a lot about the risks of using AI image generators for branding, which can cause a fierce public backlash. But AI imagery is causing even bigger problems in science. We might still be able to tell when an image is AI if it shows a human or another familiar subject, but it can be more difficult when it comes to images of microscopic phenomena.

Sure, there have been some glaringly obvious uses to AI-generated images in scientific papers (there was that ridiculous image of rat with a huge penis, complete with nonsense AI-generated text). But most cases aren't so obvious. Now a new tool aims to help – by using AI.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles