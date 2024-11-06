Here's how to watch Blender Studio's beautiful Project Gold – and get the project files and brushstroke tools

The impressionistic painterly open movie will be released tomorrow.

Blender Project Gold early concept art by Florent Masurel and Casey Robin
(Image credit: Blender)

Blender has long been our pick as the best free 3D modelling software. Now, it's releasing its 16th open movie, Project Gold, and it will be sharing the project files and brushstroke tools for achieving the film's painterly look in Blender 4.3.

Project Gold, which premiered at the Blender Conference 2024 in October, will be released online tomorrow (Thursday, 7 November). Here's how to watch it.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

