Here's how to watch Blender Studio's beautiful Project Gold – and get the project files and brushstroke tools

Blender has long been our pick as the best free 3D modelling software. Now, it's releasing its 16th open movie, Project Gold, and it will be sharing the project files and brushstroke tools for achieving the film's painterly look in Blender 4.3.

Project Gold, which premiered at the Blender Conference 2024 in October, will be released online tomorrow (Thursday, 7 November). Here's how to watch it.

Blender Project Gold early concept art by Florent Masurel (Image credit: Blender)

Project Gold is billed as "a story from the heart, a metaphorical journey into the depths of human experience that explores the fragility of life and our capacity for resilience and inner transformation." It looks to have an impressionistic, poetic aesthetic, though which the Blender Studio team intended to showcase advanced rendering techniques like light linking, Simulation Nodes, Geometry Nodes-based tools, extending the viewport compositor and interactive image processing and art-directable, stylized, non-photorealistic rendering with Cycles.

The open movie will be shared on the Blender YouTube channel. We'll share the direct link here once it's live. There will be a live stream at 4pm UK time in which the team will provide insights in a live Q&A session. Project files and painterly brushstroke tools to get the look of the movie will be available as add-ons on the Extensions platform. You can also see the project log files if you subscribe to Blender Studio.

