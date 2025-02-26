Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?

News
By
published

Player First and San Diego studios are also closed, as WB Games shares its vision for the future.

Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
(Image credit: WB Games)

I grew up playing Monolith Productions' games, so news that this 30 year old developer is being closed for a "strategic change in direction" is another kick in the teeth to anyone who loves creative, technical games and design.

Monolith joins other studio closures since Covid, and it's why many devs opted for Unreal Engine 5 and launching smaller, niche game studios. And why many artists are picking up the best game development software and making smaller, interesting games. So what's going on?

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

