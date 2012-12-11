A collaboration between WCRS and the Moving Picture Company has produced the world's first audience-edited commercial. The powerful advert has been developed for charity Women's Aid to highlight the issue of domestic violence.

While wearing 3D glasses, cinema-goers can decide how the story pans out by closing one eye or the other to view one of two concurrent narratives.

One the 65-second film's scenarios shows its female character making dinner alone, while the other has the harrowing addition of an abusive husband.

“We were really excited about developing the technology to enable a completely new viewing experience and simultaneously bringing the script to life," Director Chris Vincze said.

"It’s the combination of audience involvement and powerful performances from the two actors that really helps convey the message.”

Women's Aid video

The video, entitled Blind Eye, features Massive Attack's Angel as its soundtrack, and poses the question: "Will you turn a blind eye?"

“At Women's Aid we know that 1 in 4 women experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime, but many of us can't imagine it happening to someone we know," Women’s Aid co-chair Marai Larasi said.

"Yet it is happening all the time around us, without us necessarily noticing. The technology used to make this advert allows the viewer to choose whether they see the abuse that is happening behind closed doors in a relationship."

You can find out more about the video below: