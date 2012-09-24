Free creative training for 14-19 year olds

The Adobe Generation courses gives 14-19 year olds the chance to receive expert tuition from leading creatives in Animation, Photo Imaging and Games - and to explore future career options.

The next Spielberg or Ben Chichoski?

Commenting on the launch of Adobe Generation, Liz Wilkins, senior marketing manager, Education at Adobe UK said in a press release:

“Helping students learn new digital skills has never been more important. We wanted to create a set of courses which would inspire and excite them about the future opportunities these skills can open up to them. Whether that is helping them to become the next Spielberg, or the hottest games designer since Ben Chichoski.

"Adobe Generation courses are fun and inspirational and aimed to give a real worldview of the different digital careers out there. It’s also a great way for teachers to learn more about digital skills, which they can go on to integrate into their own lessons.”

Online course dates for each subject are given below. Each course is completely free.

Games Design – runs each Monday from Monday 1 October to Monday 26 November at 7-8pm

Animation - runs each Tuesday from Tuesday 2 October to Tuesday 27 November at 7-8pm

Photo Imaging - runs each Thursday from Thursday 4 October to Thursday 29 November at 7-8pm

To sign up go to the dedicated Adobe Generation webpage or follow #AdobeGen on Twitter

