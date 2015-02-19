Photoshop celebrates 25th with Oscars ad

It's astonishing when you think about it. While most software tools are lucky to last a few years before being overtaken by the Next Big Thing, Adobe's image editing stalwart, Photoshop, has now reached a quarter of a century and still utterly dominates the creative world.

Used in everything from desktop publishing, to fashion photography, movie production, web site design, mobile app creation and now 3D printing, there are few examples of contemporary design that don't involve Photoshop at some step of the way.

Photoshop has come a long way since version 1.0

To celebrate this milestone, Adobe is launching an advertising campaign, entitled Dream On, on The Academy Awards, featuring work from artists and iconic movie images that used Photoshop, including Avatar, Gone Girl, How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Shrek:

Adobe is also marking the occasion by showcasing 25 of the most creative visual artists under 25 who use Photoshop. To be considered, artists need to upload their projects to Behance and use the tag 'Ps25Under25'.

In the coming months, those selected will take over the Photoshop Instagram handle (@Photoshop) for two weeks and present their work for the world to see.

The work of Fredy Santiago takes pride of place on Photoshop's Instagram page today

Fredy Santiago, a 24-year old Mexican-American artist and illustrator, based in Ventura, California will be the first to display his incredible work, beginning today (see above).

Look out for our Photoshop at 25 features today, and give us your thoughts on the evergreen editing application in the comments.

Like this? Read these!