Showcase your student design work in New York

Adobe has launched a new online campaign to give female creative students an opportunity to showcase their design work in New York City.

Part of Adobe's "Make it with Creative Cloud" campaign, the project will see the artwork of 10 lucky students painted onto a large wall in Brooklyn, New York.

Select winners will also receive a trip to NYC to see their artwork in action and engage in a spot of valuable networking "for possible future job opportunities," says Adobe.

If you're a currently enrolled female creative student over the age of 18, all you need to do to enter is tag your best work on Behance, using the hashtags #madethis #Colossal.

Whether you paint or animate, design apps or do hand lettering – or just have an idea you want to see blown up on the Brooklyn landscape – Adobe wants to see it.

The deadline is 7 August 2015. Good luck!

