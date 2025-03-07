I almost didn't realise this charming Disney remake was AI, but I love it anyway

Proof that Beauty and the Beast is timeless.

A still from an AI art tribute to Disney&#039;s Beauty and the Beast
(Image credit: AlexandrIA / AI-generated)

AI art doesn't usually convince me as a finished product, and AI video even less so. It still tends to look so obviously artificial and uncanny. But the best AI image generators can be useful for testing concepts and ideas, and this unusual felt or wool-like stopmotion remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a concept that's won me over.

I almost didn't realise it was AI at first glance – until I focused on the movement. A lot of AI videos are still a series of short shots of characters not really doing anything. But the characters themselves are quite intriguing, and what really stands out is the timelessness of the story.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

