AI filmmaking is "making the creative process so much smoother," says the director of the new Jordan Rudess music video

Features
By
Contributions from
published

Director Guy Bolandi explains how AI platform LTX Studio was used to create Shadow of the Moon.

With AI making inroads into every area of the creative industry, and many believe AI is the future of filmmaking, we were excited to hear that AI was heavily involved in Jordan Rudess’ music video, Shadow of the Moon. The project involved blending live-action sequences with AI-generated visuals to achieve the final production.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

With contributions from

Related articles