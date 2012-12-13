Get .net on your Android phone or tablet

We’re delighted to announce you can now read .net on your Android enabled tablet or phone. All you need do is visit our Google Play page. From there you can either subscribe or buy single issues. At the moment only Google Play users in the UK can buy .net this way. By early 2013 we're hoping to be available though Google Play stores around the world.

The benefits of buying your digital issue from Google Play are:

No more hunting for .net in the shops

Save money – single issues cost £4.99 each

A yearly subscription costs £45 - that's for 13 issues of .net

Free 30 days trial

Speaking about the news, .net’s Editor – Oliver Lindberg - said: ”I’m really excited. We’ve done some great work transforming .net into a digital magazine through Apple’s Newsstand but I’ve always felt rather sorry for our readers who use Android. Following today’s announcement our UK readers can enjoy the convenience and joy of reading on a tablet or phone. Rest assured we're working hard with Google to make .net available to Google Play users around the world. All indications are we'll go international early next year."

For more information about all of our UK, international, print and digital subscription offers visit the shop page on our website.