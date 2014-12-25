The 10 best Android tablet apps for designers

The Android tablet community is thriving, and so is the number of apps that can help you create some awesome artwork. From stunning sketch apps to powerful photo editing tools, here we provide a list of some of our favourite ways to get creative on Google's tablet OS.

Got an iPad? Check out the best art apps for iPad.

Price: $4.99/£3.35

Probably the design industry’s favourite Android drawing tool, Sketchbook Pro for Tablets provides a range of professional sketching and painting tools including 60 preset brushes, layer blending and customisable brush settings, through a streamlined and intuitive user interface.

Price: $2.99/£1.99

Described as a 'mobile art studio for Android', digital painting app Fresco gives you a variety of brushes, filters and effects to help you create some pretty impressive art images. The app autosaves your work every few minutes and image files can also be exported to Photoshop PSD format for you to continue working on at the office. There's also a free version, Fresco Paint Lite.

Price: $2.99/£1.99

Paperless is a tablet drawing app that also lets you sketch and paint with water colours, feather, pencil and brushes. The app adds precision to your images with a customisable engine so you can set line thickness, size, opacity and smoothing. As well as the ability to share your creations via Facebook, you can also save images as PNG files.

Price: Free

This basic sketching app features 11 brushes, colour picker and eraser, and lets you share your doodles via email and MMS. It's free to download, or you can splash out $1.99/£1.31 for Sketcher Pro and enjoy additional features such as adjustable canvas size and the ability to pan/zoom.

Price: Free

Evernote's free app is a basic tool that lets you sketch - or 'skitch' - something new or annotate an existing image and then share with others. Bear in mind that you must first have an active Evernote account, also free, before you can download Skitch onto your tablet.

